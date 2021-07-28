Girls rescued in Cleethorpes after being swept out to sea on inflatable snake

Two friends have paid tribute to biker Paul Rose, 30, who died in a crash on the A57 Gainsborough Road near Lincoln on Monday evening.

Paul’s motorbike, a black Yamaha, crashed with a white BMW 1 series at around 9.20pm on July 26 at the junction with the B1190, Tom Otters Road in Drinsey Nook.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died. A GoFundMe page has been set up by James Jackson to help everyone in Paul’s family pay for funeral and memorial costs.

Paul’s friends Leanne Slade and Christian Brodigan paid tribute to the much-loved man. Leanne was a friend of Paul’s for five years and she said when she woke up to the news it really broke her and “makes you realise how unfair and short life can be”.

She said: “You were taken far too young Paul and the laughs you’ve given everyone in your life will be remembered forever. You were an amazing lad and I will miss your cheeky character. RIP Paul, you’ll always be missed. My thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Christian Brodigan told The Lincolnite that Paul was his “best friend and brother in crime”. He recalled the time they first met when he was with a group of friends in Lincoln City centre. Christian was a bit intoxicated and Paul looked after him that evening around 10 years ago.

The two remained friends ever since and Christian said: “Paul was friendly, kind and always gave a helping hand, he was the best friend I could ever have. There was no negative side to him and he was very popular.

“At first he was shy, but as he got to know people he came out of his bubble and everyone liked him. We all went out together and he was like the glue of our friendship group.”

“He helped me out with the loss of my daughter five years ago and I can’t thank him enough. I owe him a favour, but sadly can’t give that back.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw either the motorbike or the BMW before the crash. Anyone who was in the area is also being urged to check any dashcam footage they may have.

The motorbike was travelling away from Saxilby when the crash happened, while the BMW was travelling away from the village.

Anyone with information should contact the investigation team on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 484 of July 26.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.