It’s back! Shimmering scarlet Lincoln imp replaces vandalised sculpture

It’ll be there until the original is fixed

A sparkly red sculpture has joined the Lincoln Imp Trail this morning, in place of the city’s Community Imp which was beheaded in a shocking attack.

The imp will be taking pride of place in Guildhall Street, until trail organisers Lincoln Business Improvement Group can get the original repaired.

The imp, designed by Hull artist Denise McCoid, was chosen as the replacement after a poll on Twitter, and it means the trail is once again complete.

The city was sent into shock when the NHS tribute Community Imp, designed by artist Sian Bristow and a local schoolgirl, was destroyed.

It was valued at around £20,000 and along with the other 29 imps on the trail, will be auctioned off on Lincolnshire Day, October 1, to raise vital funds for St Barnabas Hospice.

Bradley Pennell, 20, of Ogilvy Drive in Bottesford, Scunthorpe was charged with criminal damage after the imp was cut in half in the early hours of Wednesday, July 21.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

It is not yet known when the original imp will be back.