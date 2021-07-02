Out and about: Check out all the Lincoln Imp Trail sculptures
Which one is your favourite?
The sculptures are now in place across various locations in the city as the Lincoln Imp Trail prepares to begin on Saturday, July 3.
Thirty imps were designed by national and local artists and will be on display throughout Lincoln until September 16, as well as one which will be at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.
There will also be five community ‘roaming’ imps that move among shops in Lincoln, including Wind who was adopted by The Lincolnite. The Educational Trail imps, which were decorated by schools across Lincolnshire, will be launched next week.
Once the Lincoln Imp Trail is finished, there will be an event at Lincoln Castle between September 17-23, ahead of an auction on Lincolnshire Day on October 1. Funds raised from the auction will be donated to the charity partner of the event, St Barnabas Hospice.
Here is where you can find the imps:
Also, check out all the imps, in the order of popular votes received in our poll earlier this year.
All photos by John Aron for The Lincolnite.
Steam Explorer
Sponsor: Jacksons Workwear Rental Ltd
Artist: Rosie Ablewhite
Majestic
Sponsor: Saul Fairholm Ltd
Artist: Lizzy Mason
Girls Can
Sponsor: Girlguiding in Lincolnshire
Artist: Rosie Ablewhite
Screen Legends
Sponsor: GAME Engineering
Artist: Rosie Ablewhite
Wishing Imp
Sponsor: Lincolnshire Freemasons
Artist: Lissie Art/Alicia Hollis
RAF Legends
Sponsor: Lincoln Digs
Artist: Sue Hetfield
Imp-Dangered
Sponsor: Just Audi VW
Artist: Frizzy Haych Creative/Hannah Claire Waller
Lincolnshire Imp
Sponsor: Daniel Charles Construction
Artist: Jon Garside
A Little Lucky
Sponsor: Chestnut Homes
Artist: Caroline Greyling
The Winding Roads of Lincolnshire
Sponsor: Lincoln College
Artist: Eleanor Hancock
The Legend of the Imp
Sponsor: Nicholsons Chartered Accountants
Artist: Sian Bristow
Community IMP
Sponsor: REACH
Artist: Sian Bristow
Woodland Imp
Sponsor: Branston Ltd
Artist: Donna Newman Eden-designs
IMPenetrable
Sponsor: Lincs Archiving Solutions Ltd
Artist: Mik Richardson
The Running Imp
Sponsor: Running Imp Ltd
Artist: Sian Bristow
And so the Adventure Begins
Sponsor: University of Lincoln
Artist: Eleanor Hancock
City Trail
Sponsor: Lincolnshire Society of Architects
Creator: Mel Langton
Lincoln Footie
Sponsor: Lincoln City FC & Lincoln BIGArtist: Mik Richardson
Past Echos
Sponsor: Stagecoach East Midlands
Artist: Jem Dunn/Jo McLaren Dunn
Lincoln Vik-IMP (Hildreds Centre, Skegness)
Sponsor: Lincolnshire Coastal BID
Artist: Deven Bhurke
Arcimpboldo (The Healthy Imp)
Sponsor: The Lincoln Hotel
Artist: Sue Guthrie
Post-IMPressionist
Sponsor: Ruddocks
Artist: Susan Webber
Harlequin
Sponsor: New Theatre Royal
Artist: Melanie Clare
Frozen Beauty
Sponsor: Lincoln Business Club
Artist: Mr A Singh/Amrit Singh
Yellowbelly
Sponsor: The Cornhill Quarter
Artist: Inspiratori Art/Sofia Barton
The Legend of the Imp
Sponsor: St Marks Shopping Centre
Artist: Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith
The Folklore Imp
Sponsor: St Barnabas
Artist: Carolyn Short
Voyage of Discovery
Sponsor: Lincoln Cathedral
Artist: Rose Bowskill
Imp-Entertainment
Sponsor: Bottomley Distillers
Artist: Deven Bhurke
Forest
Sponsor: City of Lincoln Council
Artist: Lissie Art/Alicia Hollis
Celestial
Sponsor: LEAP and Investors in Lincoln
Artist: Inspiratori Art/Sofia Barton