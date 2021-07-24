Man arrested over sexual assault near Lincoln funeral home
He’s been bailed
A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that took place on Tritton Road in Lincoln near the Co-op funeral home last week.
The 30-year-old man from Lincoln was arrested on Friday on suspicion of sexual assault, Lincolnshire Police said on Saturday, July 24.
He has been interviewed and bailed without charges, pending further enquiries.
The victim was assaulted at around 10.20pm on Saturday, July 18.
Lincolnshire Police said: “Our investigation is ongoing into this incident and if you have any information and have not yet spoken to us we would urge you to get in touch.”
If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.