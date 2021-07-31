Missing man’s body found in North Lincolnshire town
The body of a missing 69-year-old man has been found in the North Lincolnshire town of Barton upon Humber.
Humberside Police released an appeal earlier this week to help find John Smith, who had been missing since 5.30pm on Wednesday, July 28.
Sadly, officers were called to reports of a body found near to Far Ings Road on Thursday, July 29. The body has since been identified as that of John Smith. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.
Humberside Police said: “John’s family have been informed and specialist officers are continuing to support them.
“Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time. His death is not being treated as suspicious.”