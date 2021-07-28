New homes approved in North Hykeham and Metheringham

A former sheltered housing scheme in North Hykeham will be turned into new homes using £4 million of investment, while new homes will also be built on an old waste depot site in Metheringham.

The North Kesteven District Council proposal to regenerate the former sheltered housing at Grinter House and Grinter Close was approved unanimously by the authority’s Eastgate Planning Sub Committee on Tuesday.

Plans to build 20 new homes on the former waste depot site in Metheringham have also been approved, subject to conditions and contributions to local infrastructure.

Grinter Close in North Hykeham

Grinter Close is a collection of 12 one-bedroomed flats arranged in blocks of four which were built in 1965. These flats and a detached bungalow on Chapel Lane will now be demolished and replaced by 18 new homes, including two-bedroomed flats, two-bedroomed bungalows, two and three-bedroomed homes, and a four-bedroomed house.

Grinter House, in Grinter Close, is a building made up of 14 one-bedroomed flats for the elderly that has suffered from low occupancy. The new planning permission now means it will be remodelled to create 16 affordable flats each with their own entrance and increased floor space.

The work is due to start early next year following a tender process and completion is expected in early 2023.

Each bungalow and house will have two off-street parking spaces and each flat will have one space. Access to the site will be along a newly configured access road. So far 20 moves have taken place.

Metheringham depot to be turned into housing

Members of the council’s Planning Sub Committee took the decision which means a mixture of one to three bedroomed flats, bungalows and two storey terraced and semi-detached homes will go on the site.

The permission will deliver a proportion of affordable housing units as well as a NHS contribution of £12,650 and £10,800 towards open space improvements in Metheringham.

The committee members carefully considered the objections from local residents and the parish council. However, following a debate, members came to the view that the development proposed was acceptable in terms of design and layout given the constraints of the site and the relationship with nearby properties.