New mental health hub for pregnant women in Lincolnshire

One in four women are affected by perinatal mental health problems

Pregnant women and new mums will soon be offered more support with issues such as birth trauma and fear of labour as a new maternal mental health hub launches in Lincolnshire.

The county has received funding to set up one of 26 national maternal mental health hubs, bringing together maternity services, reproductive health and psychological therapy under one roof.

NHS England says the hubs are part of its commitment to increasing access to psychological support for women before, during and after pregnancy.

It will see new countywide support for women who have experienced birth trauma or loss, as well as expectant mothers who have a fear of labour known as Tokophobia.

The hub will add to the existing services and will offer women psychological support from a range of staff, including a specialist mental health midwife.

The clinics will also provide training for maternity staff and midwives aimed at further developing the maternal mental health services on offer in Lincolnshire.

Jodie Lindley, service manager for LPFT adult community mental health services, said: “Pregnancy and motherhood are unique experiences and perinatal mental health problems, occurring during pregnancy or in the 24 months following the birth of a child, are likely to affect up to one in four women.

“Our maternal mental health hub will allow us to provide further specialist support across the county, improving quality of care and outcomes for many women.”

Sue Jarvis from Better Births Lincolnshire, said: “The expansion of services outlined builds on existing work to improve perinatal mental health care, and is a welcome step towards realising the ambitions set out in the NHS long term plan.

“We have worked in collaboration with the team to support women and their families across the county.”

The service will be part of the county’s Better Births programme, with Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT).

It is hoped that the extended service will be available from the winter of 2021 following the recruitment of new staff.

To access NHS perinatal mental health services in Lincolnshire, you can talk to your GP, midwife or health visitor.