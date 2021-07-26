No jab, no uni lectures “not ruled out” with 379 new COVID cases in Lincolnshire on Monday
Cases down on last Monday
There have been 379 new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Monday in Lincolnshire, as government ministers stopped short of ruling out COVID vaccine requirements for students attending university.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday reported 235 new cases in Lincolnshire, 88 in North East Lincolnshire and 56 in North Lincolnshire. The figure is 41% lower than last Monday’s 652 cases.
NHS figures have reported one further hospital death in Lincolnshire’s hospitals. Government figures, meanwhile, showed no further updates to their deaths data.
Number 10 has confirmed it is still looking at the scope for vaccination certifications, including the potential for compulsory vaccinations for students.
It could mean young people would need to be double-jabbed to attend lectures and stay in halls this coming academic year.
A spokesman from the Prime Minister’s office, however, said more and more young people were coming forward to receive the vaccine.
“We aren’t ruling it out,” a senior government source told Sky News. “Of course, we want to see more people come forward to receive it.
“We would like to see everybody who is invited to come forward and receive the vaccination to do so. That’s the message we continue to try and give to young people.”
The plans, however, have been criticised by groups including Labour and the University and College Union.
Labour has also said it would oppose limiting access to Premier League games to double-jabbed fans.
The Prime Minister’s office said that despite the number of cases falling nationally, the country was “not out of the woods”.
The spokesman said people should “expect to see a rise in case numbers given the move to step four” of the roadmap.
There are a number of reasons put forward for the fall in case numbers, including a bounce caused by people gathering to watch the Euros, fewer people taking COVID tests and the hot temperatures.
Meanwhile, a survey of 5,000 by Public Health England revealed that more than 40% of adults in England could have gained weight during the pandemic, around half a stone.
Also, a YouGov survey has also revealed that mask wearing among younger people has decreased since Freedom Day.
The results found that 46% of 18-24-year-olds said they wore a face mask in public spaces in the week to July 19, compared to 57% on July 16 and 64% on June 2.
In general, 69% of people said they wore face masks in the last two weeks, down from 71% on July 16 and 73% on June 2.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, July 26
78,586 cases (up 379)
- 51,252 in Lincolnshire (up 235)
- 12,141 in North Lincolnshire (up 56)
- 15,193 in North East Lincolnshire (up 88)
2,206 deaths (no change)
- 1,628 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 303 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 275 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,321 hospital deaths (up one)
- 820 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)
- 43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 457 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
5,722,298 UK cases, 129,172 deaths