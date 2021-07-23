Police appeal after flasher exposed himself to Lincoln shoppers
Two incidents in one day
Lincolnshire Police want to identify the man pictured above after a flashing incident in Lincoln.
It happened on Thursday, July 22, in the Outer Circle Drive/Macauley Drive area of Lincoln.
Police said the man was seen with his genitals exposed, which is an alleged offence of outraging public decency.
He is also believed to have done the same thing in the Aldi supermarket on Wragby Road, between 8.20pm and 8.50pm, before being asked to leave the store.
Police said the man pictured can assist them with their investigation,
If you have information, you can contact police:
- Call 101, quoting incident 503 of July 22
- Email [email protected] putting incident 503 of July 22 in the subject line;
- Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.