Where to get a walk-in COVID vaccine in Lincolnshire this weekend

For first and second doses of the coronavirus jab

There will be plenty of opportunities for people to access walk-in coronavirus vaccinations across Lincolnshire this weekend.

Anyone who is yet to have their first COVID-19 jab, or more than eight weeks have passed to make you eligible for the second dose, can turn up without booking at six locations in Lincolnshire.

More than one million vaccinations have now been given across the county already, with over 73% of people double-vaccinated.

The walk-in opportunities are available for people aged 18 and over, on a ‘first come, first served’ basis at the following locations:

PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre, Boston – Offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8am-7pm, 7 days a week.

– Offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8am-7pm, 7 days a week. Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre – Offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8.15am-7pm, 7 days a week.

– Offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8.15am-7pm, 7 days a week. Storehouse, Skegness – Offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 1pm-4.30pm Friday 30th July. AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses – 8.30am-2.30pm on Saturday, July 31

– Offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 1pm-4.30pm Friday 30th July. AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses – 8.30am-2.30pm on Saturday, July 31 Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding – Offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca, first and second doses – until 8pm on Friday, July 30.

– Offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca, first and second doses – until 8pm on Friday, July 30. John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough – Offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca, first and second doses – 9am-1pm on Saturday, July 31

– Offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca, first and second doses – 9am-1pm on Saturday, July 31 Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe – Offering AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses – 9am-12.30pm on Sunday, August 1, and Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses between 1pm-4.30pm on the same day.

See more information here about the walk-in opportunities.

In addition to the above locations, pre-booked appointments are available online here or by calling 119 for the former VW garage opposite Morrisons in Stamford.

This comes after young people in Lincolnshire were warned this week that they still need to get their COVID jabs – even though infection rates are dropping.

Vaccine figures released by the government on Thursday showed Lincolnshire had now given out 1,019,216 cumulative doses, up 13,056 on the previous week’s 1,006,160 total. The increase is 715 doses fewer than the previous week’s 13,771 doses. Of those 557,452 are first doses, while 461,764 are second.