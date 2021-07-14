Woman arrested on suspicion of man’s murder in Boston
He was found with serious stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene
A woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died from serious stab wounds in Boston.
Lincolnshire Police said they received reports of a 21-year-old man with knife wounds at a property on Portland Street at 12.13pm on Wednesday, July 14.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency crews, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman arrested remains in police custody at the time of writing. Investigations are ongoing.
Police investigating the suspected murder have released an appeal for witnesses and information.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn from East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information, no matter how small, to please come forward and get in touch with us.
“If you have any information that can assist with our investigation, please call 101 quoting incident 169 of today’s date.”