Woman charged with murder after Boston stabbing
Police say the incident has caused alarm in the area but there is no wider risk to the public
A woman has been charged with murder after a 21-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Boston.
Charlie Stevenson, 20, of Portland Street, Boston was charged by police last night and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.
The man was found with a serious stab wound in Portland Street on Wednesday afternoon.
DCI Richard Myszczyszyn from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “We are still appealing for information and I’d urge anybody who hasn’t yet contacted us to please do so.
“We’d like to reassure everyone that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.
“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. We understand that this incident has caused alarm in the local area, but rest assured, we’re doing everything we can to progress the investigation.
“We are grateful to the public for their help so far.”
Information and video footage can be submitted anonymously at the Op Luxor portal. You can also call 101 quoting incident 169 of July 14.