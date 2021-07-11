Young woman dies in south Lincolnshire crash

A woman in her 20s has died after her car crashed into a ditch.

It happened on Sunday, July 11, at around 9am, on Station Road, Eastville, between Friskney to Stickney.

The overturned red Citroen C4 was found in a drain off the road.

Police are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a Citroen C1 who they believe was travelling in the opposite direction of the victim’s vehicle, as they may have witnessed something in their rear-view mirror before the incident.

Officers are also appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between 8am and 8.30am on Sunday to review dashcam footage captured along Fodderdyke Drain.

To contact Lincolnshire Police:

Calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting incident 132 of July 11, 2021

By emailing [email protected] – quote incident 132 of July 11, 2021 in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.