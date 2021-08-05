630 new COVID cases in Lincolnshire, as city still tops England infection rates

Lincoln continues to have the highest COVID infection rate in England on Thursday, with its seven-day rate increasing from 716 per 100,000 population to 741.

Government figures released on Thursday showed 405 new cases in Lincolnshire, 105 in North Lincolnshire and 120 in North East Lincolnshire. The 630 case total is 2% higher than last Thursday’s 618 cases.

There were no coronavirus-related deaths in the government figures today in the Lincolnshire region. However, NHS figures reported one further death in Greater Lincolnshire’s hospital facilities today.

Around a quarter of under 30s in Lincolnshire still have not had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination as youth hotspots are blamed for Lincoln sitting top of the national rankings for its infection rate.

Vaccine figures released by the government on Thursday showed Lincolnshire health staff had now given out 1,030,246 cumulative doses, up 11,030 on the previous week’s 1,019,216 total. That’s 2,026 doses fewer than the previous week’s 13,056.

According to the figures released today, 74% of 18-24-year-olds in Lincolnshire have received their first dose, while 76.2% of 25-29-year-olds have had theirs. The figures are up only slightly from last week’s 73.5% and 75.3% respectively.

Elsewhere, changes to the government’s travel list will see fully-vaccinated passengers from France no longer having to isolate, alongside several other EU countries.

The new rules, which come in from 4am on Sunday, August 8, will see Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia move to green list on the government’s traffic light system.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, India, Qatar and UAE will move to the amber list from the red list. And Georgia, Mayotte, Mexico and Reunion will move to the red list.

New figures have shown that the number of COVID-19 app alerts fell by 43% in England and Wales in the last week of July, official statistics show. Nearly 396,000 people were pinged, compared with the previous week’s 690,129.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in England has dropped by 39% according to the latest Test and Trace figures.

In the week to July 28, a total of 189,232 people tested positive for the virus in England.

Further data from the Office for National Statistics have revealed around 945,000 in the UK have experienced long COVID in the four weeks to July 4.

Around 380,000 people in the UK have experienced symptoms of long COVID for at least a year, the ONS has said.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, August 5

84,144 cases (up 630)

54,988 in Lincolnshire (up 405)

12,927 in North Lincolnshire (up 105)

16,229 in North East Lincolnshire (up 120)

2,224 deaths (no change)

1,633 from Lincolnshire (no change)

305 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

286 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,332 hospital deaths (up one)

823 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

465 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

5,952,756 UK cases, 130,000 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.