August 13, 2021

Cooplands opens new bakery inside Lincoln Tesco

Open now if you knead your bakery fix
Staff at the new Cooplands Bakery inside a Lincoln Tesco store. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Cooplands Bakery opened one of their three new format shops with seating inside a Lincoln Tesco store.

Cooplands Eats & Seats opened on Thursday, August 12 and is located within the Lincoln Tesco Extra on Canwick Road Trading Estate.

The 135-year-old bakery business partnered with Tesco to open three concession shops. The one in Lincoln is the firm’s seventh bakery in the city area.

Selling sausage rolls, pasties, fresh sandwiches and more. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Plenty sweet treats to try. | Photo: The Lincolnite

The new shop created around 18 new jobs and will serve an extended range of hot food, hot sandwiches, paninis, toasties and cooked breakfasts all day.

This will be in addition to fresh sandwiches, cream cakes, sausage rolls and pasties.

Inside the new format Cooplands Bakery in Lincoln. | Photo: The Lincolnite

The new Cooplands Eats & Seats in Tesco will be open seven days a week between 7.30am-7pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

Cooplands Eats & Seats is located inside the Tesco store on the Canwick Road Trading Estate in Lincoln. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Belinda Youngs, CEO for Cooplands, said: “We are delighted to be working together with Tesco and to make it even easier for customers to enjoy our freshly made food as part of their trip to the supermarket.”

