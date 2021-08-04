Councillors pay tribute to former West Lindsey leader

Councillors have paid tribute to the former leader of West Lindsey District Council, Reg Shore, who has died after a short illness.

Reg Shore, who served the council for the Stow Ward from May 1999, died on Friday, July 23.

He held the position of leader from 2006 to 2008/09 before choosing to retire from politics in May 2019. He was also previously an executive member of Lincolnshire County Council.

Reg touched and shaped many lives in and around Gainsborough and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

Councillor Trevor Young encouraged Reg to get into politics and join the Liberal Democrat group as he was already an active member of the community, supporting the Christmas panto and more.

He said: “Reg supported so many people especially young people and many of them went on to have successful careers and it was Reg who inspired them.

“He loved people and he could always see something in individuals, the positives, even when they could not see it themselves at first. He would always get the best out of them. There will be hundreds of people in Gainsborough who have a story of how Reg helped them.

“In my opinion Reg was the hardest working councillor that West Lindsey District Council ever had. He had such a broad skillset, he was good at speeches, very organised and great working with partners regardless of politics.

“I hope we will see some legacy of young people getting into politics due to the work he had put in to them.”

Councillor Matt Boles knew Reg for more than 25 years, first as his teacher then as a work colleague at Cassies school in Gainsborough and then at Trent Valley Academy as a fellow councillor and friend.

He said: “Like many hundreds of young people across Gainsborough I’m privileged to have met Reg and for him to have been able to positively influence my life.

“Without his help, advice and support I certainly would not be doing what I am in politics today. Reg one was of the first to encourage me to stand as a town councillor 12 years ago.

“He gave me the confidence and support to do this, he was always there with support and guidance giving me the tools and support to then get elected to West Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council, all of which I still use. Even after moving to France he was only ever a phone call or email away and always there to help or just give you the reassuring confidence boost.”

Councillor Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “He was a most able and committed colleague who not only led the council during a time of considerable challenge and change, but was also held in the highest esteem throughout the chamber and in the community.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends and indeed all those whose lives have been touched by Reg through his political and professional contribution and work.”