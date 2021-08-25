Curfew and driving ban for HGV driver who caused death of “incredible” woman

Courtney tragically died after the HGV swerved onto her side of the road

A grieving mother has tearfully told a court of the heartache her family suffers on a daily basis following the death of her “incredible” 24-year-old daughter.

Courtney Davies was killed in a collision involving four vehicles on the A15 at Bishop Norton, north of Caenby Corner, on December 14 last year.

County Durham lorry driver Anthony Alderson appeared before magistrates in Lincoln on Wednesday to plead guilty to causing death by careless driving.

The 67-year-old was driving a Mercedes LGV northbound towards Scunthorpe in darkness at about 5.30pm.

Prosecutor Marie Stace said: “Mr Alderson, in order to give more room to an approaching heavy goods vehicle travelling southbound, moved across the carriageway.

“The HGV’s tractor unit and the nearside wheels of the trailer have then dropped off the carriageway on to the grass verge.”

As he tried to bring the lorry fully back on to the road, it veered across the centre line into the southbound carriageway, first colliding with a Renault Clio and then Courtney’s MG.

A witness travelling behind Alderson in a BMW, which was also involved in the collision, captured the incident on dashcam footage. He told police that the lorry had been travelling within its 50mph speed limit and he had no earlier concerns about the manner of Alderson’s driving.

Courtney died at the scene, the three other drivers suffered minor injuries.

Courtney, who was due to move in with her boyfriend this year, went to Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Horncastle before graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in events management.

She was working at Disneyland in Orlando.

Her mother Ginny Davies was full of emotion as she read a victim personal statement on behalf of her family including husband Trevor and twin daughters Amy and Emma.

She said: “Courtney’s bright future was ripped away from her, leaving a hole in our family that can never be filled. Regardless of the outcome today, our grieving will last a lifetime.

“We are desperately trying to cling on to the many happy memories we have of our darling daughter – that’s all we have of our incredible Courtney.”

Mrs Davies added: “It’s changed our lives forever. We suffer heartbreak every day.

“Courtney was a huge part of us and that part died with her.”

Chris Hopkins, mitigating, said: “The first thing Mr Alderson wants me to do is give his sincere condolences to the family. Tony has expressed his extreme sadness and remorse.

“He accepts that he misjudged and went too far to the left.”

Mr Hopkins said his client had a been a lorry driver since he was 24 and had a clean driving licence despite covering 900 miles per week.

Alderson, of Warwick Place, Peterlee, was disqualified from driving for three years and given a 7pm-7am curfew for six months.

He was ordered to pay £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The court was told that he had not driven a lorry since the collision and had subsequently retired.