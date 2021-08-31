Cyclist punched and kicked by brutal driver in Boston

A cyclist was knocked from his bike before he was repeatedly punched and kicked by a fleeing driver in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police have released a CCTV image of a suspect in connection to the savage attack, which happened at around 8.45pm on Sunday, August 29 on London Road.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was said to have been knocked down and beaten while he lay on the floor.

Investigating officers believe the offender was driving along London Road and that he left his vehicle, ran towards the victim, assaulted him, and returned to his car to leave the scene.

The victim is said to have sustained minor injuries.

Along with a CCTV image, a description was released of the offender. “A white male who is of a large build, with dark facial hair, shaved hair, and a tattoo to his right arm.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or knows anything, should contact police:

By calling 101 quoting incident 462 of August 29

By emailing [email protected]ncs.police.uk – don’t forget to include incident 462 of August 29 in the subject line

If you wish to report anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online