Lincoln
August 3, 2021 10.18 am

Disruption as ‘Pingdemic’ hits Lincoln Royal Mail delivery office

Priority mail is still being delivered

Around 60 members of staff have been told to isolate | Photo: The Lincolnite

Royal Mail deliveries are suffering heavy disruption in Lincoln after a positive case at the Firth Road delivery office.

Around 60 workers have been ‘pinged’ with ‘stay home’ notices.

Royal Mail said there has been one reported positive case of COVID-19 at the facility on Firth Road. The number of staff self-isolating is believed to be in the region of 60, but priority mail is still being delivered.

This comes after a source close to the situation told The Lincolnite there were more than 70 postal workers off work after a positive test resulted in large number of pings on the NHS app.

They added that mail and parcel deliveries have been hit very hard and there is a significant backlog.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our colleagues and our customers is our number one priority. In a limited number of areas, we are experiencing some disruption to service due to COVID related absences.

“In impacted areas, we are focused on providing as comprehensive a service as possible to our customers.”

