Disruption as ‘Pingdemic’ hits Lincoln Royal Mail delivery office

Royal Mail deliveries are suffering heavy disruption in Lincoln after a positive case at the Firth Road delivery office.

Around 60 workers have been ‘pinged’ with ‘stay home’ notices.

Royal Mail said there has been one reported positive case of COVID-19 at the facility on Firth Road. The number of staff self-isolating is believed to be in the region of 60, but priority mail is still being delivered.

This comes after a source close to the situation told The Lincolnite there were more than 70 postal workers off work after a positive test resulted in large number of pings on the NHS app.

They added that mail and parcel deliveries have been hit very hard and there is a significant backlog.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our colleagues and our customers is our number one priority. In a limited number of areas, we are experiencing some disruption to service due to COVID related absences.

“In impacted areas, we are focused on providing as comprehensive a service as possible to our customers.”