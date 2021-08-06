Doctor endangered nurse’s life after ‘performing exorcism’

She nearly died after being injected by drugs

A Grimsby doctor has been found guilty of administering a noxious substance which endangered life and is now facing jail after performing what has been described as an exorcism to rid a nurse of evil spirits.

The eight week trial of 60-year-old Doctor Hossam Metwally at Sheffield Crown Court concluded on Friday, August 6 with the jury returning a unanimous guilty verdicts for nine offences. Metwally was found guilty of fraud, voyeurism and numerous drugs offences and is due to be sentenced on Monday, September 20, 2021.

A woman was admitted to hospital in Grimsby on July 5, 2019 and was unresponsive and in a serious medical condition. It was found that she had been administered noxious substances, known now to be a variety of anaesthetic drugs.

Nurse Kelly Wilson nearly died following the ritual in which he reportedly injected her with drugs, according to Grimsby Live, who also reported that she worked for him at The Lincs Pain Clinic and it was at first a doctor-nurse relationship until 2015. A blanket ban on reporting proceedings meant it couldn’t be revealed until now.

At court on Friday, he pleaded guilty to two offences of voyeurism which took place between 2013 and 2014 after he covertly filmed two patients who were in a state of undress whilst attending medical appointments.

Officer in the case, Simon Smith of the Major Crime team, said: “This was a very unusual case. The woman had almost died through being given such high levels of anaesthetic drugs that should only be administered in a clinical setting.

“When we were called to investigate the incident we looked immediately to arrest Doctor Hossam Metwally as we believed he may have been involved in the administering of substances.

“On Sunday 7 July 2019 he was subsequently charged with administering a noxious substance which endangered life. Further investigation revealed additional criminality, and he was subsequently charged with a number of drugs and fraud offences at a later date.

“During the lengthy trial, he pleaded guilty to fraud, where drugs were obtained by the writing of fraudulent prescriptions.

“It is not thought that at any time anyone else was at any risk from Doctor Metwally and our extensive investigations have confirmed this to be the case.

“I am pleased that that jury have come to the conclusion that Hossam Metwally was guilty of the offences he was charged with and hope that when he is sentenced the terms will reflect the seriousness of his crimes.”

Police added that after a thorough investigation by a team of detectives the force was like to reassure members of the public that no further offences of voyeurism were uncovered as part of the investigation.

Metwally, also previously worked as an anaesthetist and chronic pain specialist with the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Kate Wood, Medical Director at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This Doctor was immediately excluded from working at the Trust as soon as these events came to light and reported to the General Medical Council (GMC).

“We are shocked and appalled by his actions, which took place on private premises, not on Trust premises and did not involve NHS patients under our care. He is no longer employed by the Trust.”