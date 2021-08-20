Elderly man dies after crash near Lincoln school

Man in his 80s died in hospital

A man in his 80s has died after a crash involving four vehicles on Church lane near Lincoln Minster School on Friday afternoon.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident on Church Lane at around 10.10am on Friday, August 20.

The driver of a silver Ford Focus, a man in his 80s, was freed from the car by firefighters, and taken to hospital by ambulance, eyewitnesses told The Lincolnite.

Police confirmed on Friday afternoon that the man has died in hospital.

Lincolnshire Police closed Church Lane in both directions as emergency services dealt with the incident, which involved a silver Ford Focus that reportedly lost control and hit three parked cars outside the school.

Police, including a Forensic Collision Investigation van, two ambulances and two fire engines, attended the scene. A police cordon was put in place while an investigation was carried out.