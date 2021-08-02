First pet crematorium opens in Grimsby

The first pet crematorium in North East Lincolnshire is now taking bookings after opening in Grimsby to offer families the chance to give their beloved pets a final goodbye without having to travel out of the area.

The Treasured Memories pet crematorium is open from Monday, August 2 after construction work was completed at the site off Weelsby Road. The project took six months to complete after it was hit by delays because of material shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The building was previously used as a garage and store yard next to the main Grimsby Crematorium.

The new chapel can also accommodate for small gatherings of up to 12 people. If families wish to use the smaller chapel to say goodbye to a family member, it has the same systems as the main chapel within the crematorium such as music, web casting and visual tributes.

The cost of cremating a pet at the new facility ranges from £58 for a small pet such as a rabbit to £159 for a large dog.

Each pet will be cremated individually and owners will receive a certificate of cremation along with the ashes of their beloved animal.

Families will have the option to keep the ashes, scatter or bury them in the Treasured Memories Woodlands Cemetery. Pet owners can also purchase keepsake urns at the facility.

Councillor Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for energy and environment at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “To many pet owners, their furry friends are considered to be well-loved family members, and it’s right that when they do pass away, they get a proper send-off and their owners have somewhere to go to mark their loss.

“Now local pet owners don’t have to travel miles and pay expensive bills to have their pets transported outside of the area for cremation. I’m really pleased we can offer this service.”

Any families wishing to use the service can book an appointment by calling the bereavement services team on 01472 324869.