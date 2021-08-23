Girl, 4, seriously injured after falling from moving car on A180
The injuries are potentially life threatening
A four-year-old girl suffered serious and potentially life threatening injuries after falling from a moving car on the A180 on Sunday.
The girl was travelling in a black Kia Sedona car, which was heading westbound between the Westgate and Pyewipe roundabouts in Grimsby when the incident happened at around 4.45pm on Sunday, August 22.
She remains in hospital where she is receiving treatment, police said on Monday morning.
Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact the officers who are conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 429 of August 22, 2021.