Hundreds of bikers in Lincolnshire in mourning of a Hell’s Angels founder
Rest in peace ‘Piggy’
A funeral procession of over 400 motorcycles passed through Lincolnshire on Friday for the funeral of one of the Hell’s Angels founders known as ‘Piggy’.
The procession left Donington shortly before 12pm before heading to Fishtoft. Bikers were lined up on the roads leading to Surfleet Crematorium.
South Holland Police said they assisted with the funeral and there were some traffic hold ups with around 1,000 bikes there.
The funeral procession of 400+ motorcycles is passing through #Lincolnshire for the funeral of Hell’s Angels founder ‘Piggy’ 🏍https://t.co/2yBK97PGgz pic.twitter.com/SZbQTdO759
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) August 20, 2021
A procession of 400+ motorcycles will pass through #Lincolnshire today for the funeral of Hell’s Angels founder ‘Piggy’ 🏍https://t.co/2yBK97PGgz pic.twitter.com/wCaW4OHmdr
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) August 20, 2021