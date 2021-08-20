Lincolnshire
August 20, 2021 5.09 pm

Hundreds of bikers in Lincolnshire in mourning of a Hell’s Angels founder

Rest in peace ‘Piggy’
Bikers in Lincolnshire paid their respects to one of the founders of the Hell's Angels. | Photo: The Lincolnite

A funeral procession of over 400 motorcycles passed through Lincolnshire on Friday for the funeral of one of the Hell’s Angels founders known as ‘Piggy’.

The procession left Donington shortly before 12pm before heading to Fishtoft. Bikers were lined up on the roads leading to Surfleet Crematorium.

South Holland Police said they assisted with the funeral and there were some traffic hold ups with around 1,000 bikes there.

