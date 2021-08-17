Hundreds of mourners at Lincoln Cathedral for Ryalla and Absolom Duffy travellers’ funeral

The funeral of two well-respected members of the gypsy traveller community saw hundreds of mourners gather at Lincoln Cathedral for a farewell ceremony and procession through the city.
Around 400 people were inside the cathedral for the funeral service of Ryalla Duffy, 61, and her son Absolom, 21, with hundreds of others gathered outside to pay their respects.
Ryalla passed away on March 10 after a sudden illness, while her son Absolom died in a car crash on July 8, and both were honoured at the cathedral on Tuesday.
Ryalla and Absolom had floral tributes outside the cathedral. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
The procession left Saxilby early on Tuesday morning, with up to 15 flatbeds carrying floral tributes, several limousines, a horse and carriage leading the cortège and dozens of vehicles following suit.
A large procession arrived at the cathedral, fronted by horses and carriages. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
The group left the cathedral in unison at around midday to head back to Saxilby, with road closures at Pottergate in place until 4.30pm. Local diversions are in place.
A stunning location for the ceremony. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Highways have warned road users to expect a build up of traffic in the north side of Lincoln, as well as on the A46 Lincoln Bypass.
Dozens of floral tributes were part of the cortège. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Ryalla was a well-respected and recognised member of the traveller community, being one of the founding members of the National Federation of Gypsy Liaison Groups.
The family and friends of Ryalla and Absolom turned out in numbers. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
She also ran a travellers’ site in Saxilby for over 20 years, which is where the procession would head back to after the service was over at the cathedral.
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
The Lincolnite were at Lincoln Cathedral to capture the emotional scenes outside the doors as the procession arrived and left.
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.