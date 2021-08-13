Lincolnshire pensioner jailed for sexually assaulting child
He showed no remorse for his actions
A Lincolnshire pensioner showed no remorse for his actions when he was jailed for over four years for sexually assaulting a child.
Martin McCullion, 68, of Rectory Close in Barrowby (near Grantham), committed the offence against a child under the age of 10 on May 1, 2021. He was arrested later that day.
McCullion was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, August 13 to four years and five months in prison, having earlier pleaded guilty to the offence.
He was also handed a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Detective Constable Maria Ryder, from Lincolnshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable Persons unit, said: “The victim and her family have shown huge resilience and determination to report the matter and support both the investigation and court proceedings.
“Without their courage, the offender could still be living in the community.
“The evidence that was presented gave the defendant little choice but to admit his offending. This, at least, spared the young victim giving evidence at court.
“Even so, McCullion has shown no remorse for his actions, only self-pity. His licence conditions and SHPO mean he will be monitored on his release.
“This was a team effort from PVP and we can only hope that this result brings some comfort to the victim and their family.”