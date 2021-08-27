Major boost for Grantham with 1,700 new jobs at £100 million warehouse site

The long-awaited development is a ‘game changer’ for the town

A massive £100 million industrial development near Grantham has been given the go ahead by South Kesteven District Council – and is set to bring 1,700 jobs to the area.

Applicant Carta Real Estate (Grantham) said the proposals to build three massive warehouses on Spitalgate would create 1,727 full-time equivalent jobs.

The outline application, approved by SKDC’s planning committee on Thursday, forms part of the wider Grantham Southern Gateway Strategy.

Carta Real Estate director James Ridings said: “The development will provide pioneering and sustainable environment to attract new businesses to the district and provide space for existing businesses to develop further.”

He said the scheme, which had been designed over three years in collaboration with SKDC officers, was a “true reflection of the collective view”.

“We’ve worked considerably with investors who described our proposal as a genuine game changer for Grantham and stated that Cambridge, Peterborough and Doncaster have all attracted investment and job creation,” he said.

“This site will allow Grantham to compete on an equal playing field.”

Council officers said the plans were considered to be acceptable and did not negatively impact on the character and appearance of the area.

Chris Brown, principle planning officer, said: “The proposal represents a high value investment in the district, wider public benefits are therefore considered to be significant and strongly weigh in favour of the application.”

And officers said it would equate to around 22% of the employment allocation for the gateway.

While Councillor Paul Wood called the scheme a ‘no brainer’, adding: “It will create jobs, it’s in the right area for investment, the few little problems can be sorted out.”

Councillor Jacky Smith said: “This is a major development for the people of Grantham, surrounding and everything. It’s something we have waited for a long, long time.

“It’s something Grantham has needed for a long time, and I will be one of the first to have a really good shout for joy when it gets completed.”