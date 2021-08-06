Man hospitalised as power cables damaged in crash near Louth
Police closed the road
A man has been taken to hospital after power cables were damaged in a crash on the A16 near Louth on Friday.
The single vehicle collision was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 4.27am on Friday, August 6.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital with injuries, which are not believed to be serious, police said.
The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours to allow for repairs, causing disruption to bus services in the area.
#Grimsby – Currently due to the A16 closed at Louth Ind est – svc 51 is unable to serve Louth , svc 51 will operate to and from Fotherby
— Stagecoach East Midlands (@StagecoachEMid) August 6, 2021