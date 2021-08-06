Louth
August 6, 2021 10.12 am

Man hospitalised as power cables damaged in crash near Louth

Police closed the road

| Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A man has been taken to hospital after power cables were damaged in a crash on the A16 near Louth on Friday.

The single vehicle collision was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 4.27am on Friday, August 6.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with injuries, which are not believed to be serious, police said.

The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours to allow for repairs, causing disruption to bus services in the area.

 

