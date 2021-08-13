Man released on bail over Lincoln bomb scare hoax
It caused disruption in Ermine and missed GP appointments
A 41-year-old man from Lincoln arrested on suspicion of a hoax bomb threat in the Ermine area of the city, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Police cordoned off Cabourne Avenue and Nettleham Road after reports of a suspicious package under a car at around 1.30pm on Thursday, August 12. A hoax caller had said a bomb had been placed under a car, but a search of every car in the area was done and nothing was found.
Businesses and residents in the area were evacuated while police investigated the incident. Police officers, bomb disposal units, ambulance services and incident response units all attended the scene.
The road, along with a section of Nettleham Road between the Browning Drive and Outer Circle junctions, were closed as a precaution before later being reopened.
Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to repeat our message of gratitude to all those affected and inconvenienced by this incident.”
Minster Medical Practice was among the places to have to close, but later in the day it posted a further statement on social media saying: “We are now back in the surgery and will contact those patients who missed their appointments this afternoon.
“Thank you for your patience and a huge thank you to all of the staff from Cabourne Court and Lincolnshire Police for their support today (Thursday).”