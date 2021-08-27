Mourners gather for Darren Munnelly’s funeral

The funeral for much-loved Lincoln man Darren Munnelly took place in the city on Friday, with dozens of his loved ones attending a celebration of his life.

Darren Munnelly, 46, tragically lost his life after being attacked in the early hours of July 26, outside a property on Carr Street in Lincoln.

An inquest into his death, which opened on August 2, confirmed that his cause of death was a head injury.

22-year-old Declan Grant of St Mary’s Street in Lincoln was charged with Darren’s murder and remanded in custody ahead of a Lincoln Crown Court appearance for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 31.

A two-day celebration of life send-off for Darren began on Thursday, with family and friends hosting a small reception at St Hugh’s Church before heading to the Common and the Queen in the West pub, one of Darren’s favourite places.

His funeral took place at 11am at the same church on Friday, with the burial taking place on Long Leys Road after the service. People then went to Castleward Club from 1pm for the wake.

Around 100 people were in attendance for Darren’s funeral, which was also live-streamed on YouTube.

Darren’s son Sean posted on social media before the celebration of life to say thank you for everyone’s well wishes and support.

He said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for all of your love and support over the past few weeks. It’s been clear to see that Darren touched many lives and we have been truly humbled by the influx of messages, cards and the lovely flower display on Carr Street.

“Whilst the flowers will soon need to be removed, all of our memories of Darren will live on forever.

“Having been contacted with regards to flower arrangements from many friends, we would like to make a suggestion of family flowers only and should friends want to make a more permanent gesture, we have decided to create this page for donations towards Headway Lincolnshire.

“Under the worst circumstances, Darren unfortunately passed after receiving extreme head trauma. Our chosen charity, Headway-Lincolnshire, supports victims and families within the county whose lives have been devastated by brain injury.

“Should you wish to donate, but would prefer to do so with cash, we will provide donation boxes at the wake venue. We have not set any targets for the donations as any amount will be extremely helpful for Headway Lincolnshire to continue their great work. Donations are not obligatory and we are grateful for your presence alone to celebrate Darren’s life.”