Police appeal after late night attempted sexual assault in Boston
A woman was found in a distressed state
Lincolnshire Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault after a woman was found in a distressed state on Mitre Lane in Boston.
The incident was reported to police on Sunday, August 1, and investigating officers now want to speak to any witnesses in the area between 4.30am and 5.20am.The suspect is described as white, slim build, with short, cropped, brown hair. He was wearing or carrying a hooded blue gilet (or body warmer).
Police believe the suspect headed towards John Adam’s Way via Pump Square following the incident.
Officers are specifically asking for any drivers with a dashcams, who were in the areas mentioned (Mitre Lane / Silver Street / Pump Square and John Adam’s Way) between 4.30am and 5.20am, to review their footage to see if they may have captured the incident or the suspect.
If you can help, get in touch with Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways.
- Call 101 with incident reference number 114 of 1 August.
- Email [email protected] with incident number 114 of 1 August as the subject heading
- Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org