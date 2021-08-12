Popular Lincoln bar shortlisted in “Pub Oscars” final
A Gainsborough pub is in the final too!
Popular Lincoln bar The Strait and Narrow has reached the final of the Great British Pub Awards, known in the industry as “The Pub Oscars”.
Like for most in the industry, it has been a challenging year for The Strait and Narrow, but it adapted during the coronavirus pandemic by launching a daily beer a cocktail service called Strait Crates, a takeaway slushy hatch, and a fully internal telephone network to allow socially distant socialising for all.
Hundreds of pubs entered the awards this year and were put through two rigorous rounds of judging. Two Lincolnshire businesses made the list of finalists – The Strait and Narrow in Lincoln and The Shires in Gainsborough.
The Strait and Narrow is up against five other pubs in the category of ‘Best Pub for Late Night’. The six pubs competing for the award are:
- Smoke & Mirrors – Bristol
- Clayton’s Marrow – Marlow, Buckinghamshire
- The Strait and Narrow – Lincoln, Lincolnshire
- Phoenix Arts Club – London
- The Registry – Walsall
- The Leaping Wolf – Wolverhampton
The Strait and Narrow owner Jez Nash said: “We’re proud to have reached the final of the Great British Pub Awards after one of the most challenging years to run a bar.
“The team have worked tirelessly around-the-clock to ensure we’ve offered our customers the best experience they could possibly have had over the last year.
“That has ranged from becoming a daily beer and cocktail delivery service, to a full table service offering (complete with Argo Style Ordering), a takeaway slushie hatch and the installation of a fully internal telephone network to allow socially distant socialising for all the different tables.
“People need bars to unwind in a fun and safe enviroment and our pursuit of making this has been relentless so its great to have it recognised in such a big competition – along with our friends from The Shires – having 2 Lincolnshire Pubs in the final is massive for the regions’ hospitality industry!”
General Manager Tom Remington said: “After lockdown it was great to return to The Strait as General Manager and be at the wheel as we made the final six in this competition. We’re not slowing down, new beer line-ups, a new cocktail menu and our famous ongoing intensive training schedule are all in full effect.
“It’s always been about putting the right drink in your hand. It’s amazing for this latest team to have their efforts recognised, as their effort, attitude and dedication is incredible.”
Deputy Manager Charlie Brassington added: “As one of the longest serving members of staff, it’s been amazing to see how well received everything we’ve done since March 2020 has been. People enjoying their visit here and their drinks is the best reward so this final placing is just awesome.”
Meanwhile, The Shires in Gainsborough has been nominated in the category of ‘Best Pub for Families’. The six pubs competing for the award are:
- Onslow Arms Pub & Smoke House – Loxwood, West Sussex
- The Duke, Holcombe Farm Shop & Kitchen – Radstock, Somerset
- The Hightown Pub & Kitchen – Merseyside, Liverpool
- The Bellflower – Preston, Lancashire
- The Shires – Gainsborough, Lincolnshire
- Twisted Oak – Exeter, Devon
See the full list of finalists across all the categories here.