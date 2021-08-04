Professor Jonathan Van-Tam truly humbled by honorary degree at BGU
Watch his inspiring speech
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said he was “truly humbled” to receive an honorary degree from Bishop Grosseteste University.
The Boston-born Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England spoke to students at a virtual graduation ceremony on July 21 before the video of his speech was released on August 4.
There were eight ceremonies held between July 19-22 covering the classes of 2020 and 2021, with JVT part of the honorary graduates for this year. They were held virtually after a decision was made to cancel this year’s face-to-face celebrations at Lincoln Cathedral.
JVT was introduced by Professor Scott Fleming, Deputy Vice Chancellor at the university, who described him as an “authoritative, clear and engaging spokesperson”.
Professor Van-Tam said: “I am humbled and privileged in equally measure. I was born and raised in Lincolnshire (in Boston), I was a junior anaesthetist at the Lincoln County Hospital, and I have a long association with the Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force headquartered nearby. It is where I still reside today. This honorary degree means more to me than you can imagine.”
Professor Jonathan Van Tam, Susan Hollingworth GRSM ARMCM BEM, and Professor Nigel Curry, Founder of the Lincolnshire Food Partnership, were all awarded with honorary doctorates as part of the university’s 2021 graduation ceremonies. Simon Winston BEM, Phil Neale OBE, Prue Goodwin, Janet Meenaghan, and Mike Johnson MBE were awarded with honorary doctorates as part of the 2020 graduation ceremonies.