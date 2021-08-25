Quacking RAF duck race raises over £2k for charity

Nearly 900 plastic ducks were dropped off High Bridge in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon as part of the annual charity race organised by members of the Royal Air Force from RAF Waddington.

The third edition of the event was held between High Bridge and the foot bridge by the Witch and Wardrobe pub, with a duck purchased by Martin Bendall coming top of the bill in first place.

Originally some 3,000 ducks were due to be unloaded into the river for the first duck race since 2019 as COVID put a stop to the 2020 event.

However, COVID and licensing restrictions meant the event was scaled back this year, but organisers said it will return bigger and better in 2022.

Once the ducks were dropped into the water, the Sea Cadets helped to make sure they all got to the finish line.

The race was won by duck ‘419’ bought by Martin Bendall, who won £200 in cash.

David Charlton’s duck ’80’ finished in second place to earn him a family ticket to the Lincolnshire Aviation Centre. Pat Keegan’s duck ‘133’ won the prize of a Red Arrows signed print.

Duck tickets were sold at £2 with the proceeds and other donations going to the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), which provides every member of the RAF community with the support they need and deserve.

Over £2,000 was raised and the total is still continuing to rise – you can donate online here or by emailing [email protected].

Corporal Dave Johnson, one of the organisers of the event from RAF Waddington, told The Lincolnite: “It has gone well and I’m happy. Next year will be bigger and better.

“We want to thank the Sea Cadets for all their assistance with the event, and members of RAFA and staff at RAF Waddington, as well as Lincoln BIG and the Canal & River Trust.”

City of Lincoln Mayor, Councillor Jackie Kirk, said: “It is wonderful to be here and take part in the annual duck race. Last year it was cancelled due to COVID so it is great to be in a position to hold it in a safe environment and a big thanks to the Sea Cadets for helping again.”

See the rest of our duck race gallery below