Robber jumps bookies counter after staff reject handwritten threat
A clear CCTV image has been released
A robber jumped over the counter of a Market Deeping bookmakers when staff ignored a handwritten threat demanding money.
The incident happened at around 6pm on Wednesday, August 25 at the S&D Bookmakers at the Deeping Centre in Godsey Lane.
Investigating officers issued a CCTV appeal to find a man in connection with the incident, but did not specify if the man pictured was a suspect or a witness.
They said a threatening, handwritten note demanding money was handed over to staff. When no money was given, the man jumped over the counter and took an unknown quantity of cash from the till, and made off.
The force said in a statement: “He is described as white, around 5ft 8 inches tall, medium build with short brown hair.
“He was wearing jeans and a blue and red jacket which could have been an anorak. He may have been on a push bike and travelled in the direction of the petrol station.”
Officers searched the area overnight for the person responsible.
The force added: “There are likely to have been people in the area who may have seen a man fitting the offender description, or may have dashcam or phone footage.”
If you have information which can help with this incident, there are a number of ways to get in touch:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] Please remember to reference incident 351 of 25 August in the subject box.
- Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 351 of 25 August
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org