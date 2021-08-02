Spalding roundabout works postponed due to high contractor costs

The planned improvement works to Halmer Gate roundabout in Spalding due to take place later this month have been temporarily postponed due to high contractor costs.

Daytime resurfacing works were due to start for up to four weeks from Monday, August 9, but Lincolnshire County Council has said this is no longer the case.

The works are now expected to be carried out in early March 2022 instead.

The Lincolnite asked the council for the originally estimated cost of the project and the price quoted that caused the postponement.

However, the council was unable to provide this information as the exact costs are commercially sensitive, but the final price quoted was significantly more than expected for a scheme of this nature when measured against other similar projects, they said.

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The final costs we’ve had through from our original contractor for this scheme came in higher than expected.

“As a result, we’ve decided to postpone our resurfacing works here to review our options and ensure we get the best value for money.

“We now expect to carry these out early next March, once the cold winter months have passed.

“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”