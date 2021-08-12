Steaks are high in Skegness store thefts

Steaks worth up to £300 and drinks were taken

Update: Police said they have identified one of the men (pictured right)

Two men allegedly stole gin and steaks within minutes of each other at a Marks & Spencer store in Skegness.

A man walked into the store on Burgh Road at 2pm on Tuesday, August 3 and took a bottle of gin worth £30, and two bottles of soft drink. He then attempted to leave without paying. When he was challenged, he made off.

Another man entered the shop two minutes later and took steaks up to the value of £300 and attempted to leave the store without paying.

Lincolnshire Police issued photographs of two men on August 11, who they are appealing for help to identify as they believe they can help the force progress their investigation.

The first man is described as being approximately six foot tall and is believed to have been wearing a navy jumper, black jeans and a grey hat.

The second man is believed to have been sporting a tied-up ponytail and a goatee style beard. He was said to have been wearing a cream jumper, green camo-style trousers and had a yellow JD draw string bag.

Anyone who knows the identity of either man, or who has information that can assist with the investigation, should contact police on 101, or by emailing PC Paul Harvey at [email protected], quoting occurrence number 21000434902.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.