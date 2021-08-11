The road is closed! Cyclist stand-off in Lincoln city centre

Fed up with rule-breakers, he faced them head-on

A Lincoln cyclist fed up with road closure rule-breakers faced drivers head on this morning.

Brayford Way in Lincoln became a pedestrian and cyclist-only space in a year-long scheme, but it hasn’t stopped some drivers from trying their luck.

Road Closed signage had been dragged and dumped at the side of the road when the dauntless rider moved to defend the ban on August 11.

After flagging down one motorist and loudly reminding them the way was shut, the next driver to turn onto the street was met with a defiant dismount.

People watched on as the cyclist stood in front of the car, his shouts of “the road is closed” matched by the horn of the vehicle.

He was joined in his cause by a pedestrian who was seen pulling the sign and cones back into place across the carriageway.

With passers-by watching on, and The Lincolnite’s cameras pointing in their direction, the driver turned back around.