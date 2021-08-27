Third of Lincolnshire adults under 40 still not had first jab as long COVID cases rise

Around a third of adults under 40 have yet to have their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as the NHS in Lincolnshire warns of long covid risks – and begs people to get jabbed.

People aged 16 and 17 can now get their COVID jab, and the NHS Lincolnshire CCG is keen to remind those aged 18 to 39 that they too need to get vaccinated.

Figures show that more than 50,000 people across cohorts 11 (30 to 39) and 12 (18 to 29) in Lincolnshire are yet to be vaccinated, as of August 23. There have also been increasing incidences of previously healthy people experiencing long COVID.

Lincolnshire continues to offer a range of vaccination sites across the county, including options for people who are eligible to attend as a walk-in with no booking needed (see list at the end of the story).

Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “Already we are seeing good numbers of 16 and 17 year-olds come for their vaccination, which is great and I would strongly anyone in this age group to come forwards as quickly as possible. However, what is concerning is the numbers of people aged 39 and under who have yet to receive a single vaccination.

“In cohort 11, which is people aged 30 to 39, 69% have had their first dose, which leaves 22,673 people who have not, and in cohort 12, which is people aged 18 to 29, 69.7% have had a first dose leaving 27,905 who have not.

“Whilst it is pleasing that over two thirds of people in both these cohorts have had at least one vaccination, clearly this leaves a lot of people who have not and who therefore have little or no protection against COVID.

“Aside from the more obvious risks of not being vaccinated, which I think we are all aware of now, it is worrying that increasing numbers of younger people are experiencing long covid and its debilitating effects because they have not been vaccinated. We know that people aged 16 to 29 are most likely to develop long covid and this happens to be the age range where vaccine uptake tends to be lower than average, both in Lincolnshire and across the country.”

She added: “Sadly some of these young and previously healthy people are being admitted to hospital, but we know that two doses of the vaccination roughly halves the risk of experiencing symptoms that last more than 28 days after infection.

“This is why we continue to ask people to come forwards, particularly those aged 39 and under, to get vaccinated twice as quickly as possible. It is quite simply the best way of protecting yourself and those you care for.”

Walk-in vaccinations

PRSA, Boston – offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30m-7pm seven days a week. However, AstraZeneca appointments and walk-ins will only be available on Tuesdays.

Lincolnshire Showground – offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-7pm seven days a week. However, AstraZeneca appointments and walk-ins will only be available on Wednesdays.

The Table Tennis Club, Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham – offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses, 4.15pm-6.45pm on Friday, August 27, 9.30am-6.45pm on Sunday, August 29 to Wednesday, September 1, and 9.30am-3.30pm on Thursday, September 2.

Storehouse, Skegness – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 9am-4.30pm Saturday and Sunday, August 28-29, 4.30pm-7.30pm on Tuesday, August 31, and 9am-4.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, September 1-2.

Louth Hospital (Woldside Unit) – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses for 16-17 year olds only, between 9am-4.30pm on Saturday, August 28.