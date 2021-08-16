Tributes to popular Lincoln biker who died in A46 crash

Tributes continue to pour in for a much-loved motorbike loving man who sadly died in a crash on the A46 near Lincoln.

The crash happened at around 2.50pm on Friday, August 13, on the A46, past Dunholme and towards Market Rasen, when a a van and a motorbike collided.

The bike rider was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been named locally as Damian Buckle.

Fellow Lincoln strongman Dave Johnson was one of Damian’s closest friends for around 14 years and described him as “one of the best”.

The two strongmen recently competed together at an event at Flying Hire Ltd in North Scarle in July, which raised money for various charities and good causes.

Dave told The Lincolnite: “He was one of my closest friends. We went out on the bikes together, we went to the gym together at times. He was a decent friend who I will miss greatly and who many others will miss also.

“He was one of the best. We had a lot of good times, he was a great dad and just genuine good guy who would help anyone.”

In a public Facebook group with 10,000 members called ‘Lincolnshire bikers’, Damian’s mother Julie Mellor said: “Thank you for all the kind messages for my son Damian Buckle.

“We are so in bits, but it is very comforting to know he was loved by so many. RIP son and thank you to all.”

Simon Wright commented: “Sorry for your loss, Damo was a larger than life figure that touched all the people that he met. It was a pleasure knowing him and will always remember him with a smile, he will be missed.”

Laura Stoppard said: “RIP mate. A genuinely nice lad with a heart of gold. Ride hard and fast up there.”

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing and the force previously appealed for anyone who saw the collision, or who captured dashcam footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 271 of August 13.