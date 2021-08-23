UK orders 35m COVID booster jabs, with 566 new cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday

There have been 566 cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, as the UK ordered an extra 35 million doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine as booster jabs against the threat of other variants.

Government figures published on Monday afternoon showed 393 new cases in Lincolnshire, 95 in North East Lincolnshire and 78 in North Lincolnshire. The total is a 2.9% increase on the 550 cases confirmed last Monday.

The figures showed three new deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents, all in North Lincolnshire. Meanwhile, NHS figures show one further death at one of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust’s hospitals.

Nationally, cases increased by 31,914 to 6,524,581 while deaths rose by 40 to 131,680.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday that the UK has ordered 35 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be delivered in the second half of 2022.

The government said it was “putting in place preparations to future-proof the country from the threat of COVID-19 and its variants”.

It comes ahead of a proposed booster jab programme later this year which hopes to further protect the most vulnerable to COVID-19 — though this is still awaiting final advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Mr Javid said he was “pleased” by the news: “The UK’s phenomenal vaccination programme is providing tens of millions of people with protection from COVID-19, saving 95,200 lives and preventing 82,100 hospitalisations in the over 65s in England alone.

“While we continue to build this wall of defence from COVID-19, it’s also vital we do everything we can to protect the country for the future too – whether that’s from the virus as we know it or new variants.”

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, August 23

94,418 cases (up 566)

61,817 in Lincolnshire (up 393)

14,581 in North Lincolnshire (up 78)

18,020 in North East Lincolnshire (up 95)

2,257 deaths (up three)

1,655 from Lincolnshire (no change)

305 from North Lincolnshire (up three)

291 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,355 hospital deaths (up one)

836 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

474 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

6,524,581 UK cases, 131,680 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.