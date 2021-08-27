Video: Quirky space age ‘car’ turns heads as it ‘hovers’ down road in Lincoln village

Around a third of adults under 40 have yet to have their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as the NHS in Lincolnshire warns of long COVID risks – and begs people to get jabbed.

People aged 16 and 17 can now get their COVID jab, and the NHS Lincolnshire CCG is keen to remind those aged 18 to 39 that they too need to get vaccinated.

Figures show that more than 50,000 people across cohorts 11 (30 to 39) and 12 (18 to 29) in Lincolnshire are yet to be vaccinated, as of August 23. There have also been increasing incidences of previously healthy people experiencing long COVID.

Half of northern Lincolnshire residents are still living in areas with high COVID case rates. Large parts of Grimsby, Cleethorpes and Scunthorpe are in the ‘purple’ tier on the official coronavirus map.

This is used to represent areas with rates of 400 to 799 per 100,000 residents. However, there are now no areas in the top ‘black’ tier (800 or more) since the Yarborough neighbourhoods’s rate decreased.

There is good news for Waltham, which has the lowest COVID rate in northern Lincolnshire. It has fallen to 140 per 100,000. All other areas are colour-coded dark blue (199 to 200 cases per 100,000).

Nationally, England’s R number has risen to between 1.0 and 1.1. The figure records the average number of people an infected person will pass the disease on to – in this instance, between 10-11 people.

The Office for National Statistics has also estimated that one in 80 people in the UK tested positive in the week up to August 20, five points lower than the previous week.

New surveys from the ONS have also found that more than 90% of UK adults have said they would have a booster jab if offered.

More than 80% have also said they still think measures including wearing a face covering and socially distancing from others not in their household will slow the spread of COVID.

The figures come as thousands look to head to music festivals and other big events this bank holiday weekend.

Those going to major events are being urged to be cautious after about 500 people from across the country tested positive after attending Bloodstock.

Campaigners elsewhere are warning that the risk of drug overdoses at events such as Creamfields, Reading and Leeds, and Lost Village, is higher this year due to a mix of factors including “quiet” COVID-19 lockdowns and supply chain issues.