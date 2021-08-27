Video: Quirky space age ‘car’ turns heads as it ‘hovers’ down road in Lincoln village
Do you know the driver?
A unique looking red pedal ‘car’ turned heads as it appeared to be hovering down the road in a village not far from Lincoln.
A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, captured footage of the what looks like a bubble car being pedalled down the street in the village of Welton on Thursday, August 26.
Some people have suggested the vehicle is a velomobile – a human-powered bicycle car that is enclosed to make it more aerodynamic and give the rider protection from weather and collisions.
It certainly captured our attention and that of the woman who filmed it.
