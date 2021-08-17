Young biker seriously injured in A17 crash

A motorcyclist in his 20s has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a collision on the A17 at Gedney.

The crash happened at around 4.20pm on Monday, August 16, adjacent to a local garage, and involved an orange Honda motorcycle and a gold Citroen C4 car.

Lincolnshire Police said both vehicles had been travelling from Long Sutton towards Holbeach.

Investigators described the biker’s injuries as serious, and issued an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the crash, or saw the crash itself, should contact the force on 101.

Officers are also asking to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of the vehicles prior to travelling on the A17, or of the RTC.

People can also get in touch by:

Emailing [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 278 of 16 August in the subject box.

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 278 of 16 August.

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.