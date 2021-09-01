A15 northbound carriageway blocked after crash
Emergency services are at the scene
Update: Police said the northbound carriageway is expected to be reopened shortly after 12pm.
The northbound carriageway on the A15 is blocked after a crash near Riseholme this morning.
Lincolnshire Police and the ambulance service are in attendance at the crash, which happened at 9.57am on Wednesday, September 1. It involved three vehicles and caused large tailbacks in both directions.
At around 11am on Wednesday, September 1, police said: “We will aim to get the road cleared as soon as possible.”
Lincolnshire Police later added: “One vehicle was being driven under an expired provisional licence and has been seized. Minor injuries were reported.”
Police and Ambulance are in attendance at an RTC on the A15 near Riseholme. The Northbound carriageway is blocked and this is causing large tailbacks in both directions. We will aim to get the road cleared as soon as possible. Thank you ^MB pic.twitter.com/379sLw0bon
— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) September 1, 2021