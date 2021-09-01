Lincoln
September 1, 2021 11.07 am

A15 northbound carriageway blocked after crash

Emergency services are at the scene

The crash caused large tailbacks in both directions. | Photo: Google Maps

Update: Police said the northbound carriageway is expected to be reopened shortly after 12pm.

The northbound carriageway on the A15 is blocked after a crash near Riseholme this morning.

Lincolnshire Police and the ambulance service are in attendance at the crash, which happened at 9.57am on Wednesday, September 1. It involved three vehicles and caused large tailbacks in both directions.

At around 11am on Wednesday, September 1, police said: “We will aim to get the road cleared as soon as possible.”

Lincolnshire Police later added: “One vehicle was being driven under an expired provisional licence and has been seized. Minor injuries were reported.”

