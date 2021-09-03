“Admirable” Lincoln weed growths will be tackled, council says

A rise in weeds on Lincoln’s streets has been blamed on recent ‘warm and damp’ weather conditions, but bosses say they’re on the case.

A resident submitted photos from around Lincoln city centre, saying: “I thought you may like to see these photos of our beautiful Lincoln High Street in full bloom for the many tourists and visitors to admire and take their lasting impressions home with them.”

The photos cover from the railway crossing, subway steps, and up the High Street past Barclays Bank to the seating area on the High Bridge and entrance into the shopping centre.

Lee George, open space officer at City of Lincoln Council, said: “We are aware that there appears to be more weeds than usual on the city’s streets. This is due to the recent weather conditions – warm and damp – which is perfect for weed growth.

“We conduct two weed sprays in the city each year. This is done on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council, and takes place in May and September.

“The latter spray is currently under way and will take approximately three to four weeks to complete.”

The council says the city centre part of the spray work is scheduled to take place in about two weeks’ time, weather permitting.