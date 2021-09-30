Another slight increase in Lincolnshire COVID cases in September

There were 16,439 new COVID cases confirmed in September in Greater Lincolnshire, a 2.6% rise month-on-month, and similarly week-on-week.

The news comes as the government’s furlough scheme comes to an end, but £500 million has been made available for vulnerable families.

The £70 billion scheme saw nearly 11.6 million workers helped with their wages during the coronavirus pandemic, with the Office for National Statistics estimating that nearly one million workers were expected to still be on it today.

It has raised questions over how those who were on it will continue to support their incomes, with forecasters, including the Bank of England, expecting a small rise in unemployment as it ends.

However, the government also announced today that vulnerable households across the country will be able to access a new £500m support fund to help them with essentials over the coming months.

The new Household Support Fund will be distributed by councils in England to those who need it most, including for example, through small grants to meet daily needs such as food, clothing, and utilities

Cash will be made available to Local Authorities in October 2021.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

767 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday in Greater Lincolnshire with 498 in Lincolnshire, 82 in North East Lincolnshire and 187 in North Lincolnshire.

Last Thursday there were 747 cases – a rise of 2.7%

Two further deaths of Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire residents were also recorded

Hospital data was also updated to include two further deaths in United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust. On Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic claimed its 500 th victim in northern Lincolnshire hospitals.

victim in northern Lincolnshire hospitals. Nationally, cases rose by 36,480 while deaths increased by 137

The total 16,439 figure for September is 2.62% higher than August’s 16,018 case tally.

July saw a grand total of 17,862 cases – 10.32% higher than August’s figure.

Vaccination data released on Thursday revealed that 1,116,767 doses COVID jabs had now been handed out in Lincolnshire.

There were 2,963 doses given out in the past week, 2,776 fewer doses than the previous week’s 5,739.

Of those, 539,840 were second jabs – a total of 85.09% of the total 634,453 population of Lincolnshire.

Some 563,571 people over the age of 18, and 13,356 under 18s have received their first dose, while 537,197 over 18s and 2,643 under 18s were double-dosed.

In North East Lincolnshire a total of 215,364 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 103,361 second doses.

In North Lincolnshire, 241,125 doses have been handed out, with 116,214 being double-jabbed.

The latest Test and Trace data has revealed the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in England is up 18% on the previous week.

A total of 191,771 people tested positive for COVID in England at least once in the week to September 22.

Just under 11% of people were not able to be reached by Test and Trace in England – down from 11.7% the previous week.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, September 30

115,261 cases (up 767)

75,537 in Lincolnshire (up 498)

18,740 in North Lincolnshire (up 187)

20,984 in North East Lincolnshire (up 82)

2,346 deaths (up two)

1,718 from Lincolnshire (up one)

319 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

309 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,414 hospital deaths (up two)

868 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

501 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.