First Lincoln historic shopfront restoration completed

The first historic shopfront restoration in the city has been completed at a building owned by Lincolnshire Co-op as the overall look of the area next to the train station in Lincoln continues to improve.

City of Lincoln Council received £1.68 million in April last year as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) scheme which is using for historic building restorations to revitalise the area and uncover its rich history, working in partnership with Historic England.

Included in this is plans to revitalise historic shopfronts to bring them back to their former glory. The first shopfront to be restored is located on 8-10 St Mary’s Street,

Commercial property tenants, business owners and landlords within the designated HSHAZ area may be eligible for a non-repayable grant of up to 90% for restoration, shop front refurbishment and/or change of use.

Property improvements will include, but are not limited to, repairs, reinstating lost features, and making buildings suitable for new use – see more information and register your interest online here or by emailing [email protected].

Councillor Neil Murray, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth and Historic Environment Advocate at City of Lincoln Council, said: “There are many unique heritage aspects and locations within Lincoln that need to be preserved so that Lincoln’s special character is maintained, and that includes its shopfronts.

“We are happy to see the first of what we hope to be many shopfronts restored to their former glory in the city.

“By restoring, revitalising and refurbishing these historic shopfronts, it not only helps us to protect heritage in our city, but also aids us in continuing to make Lincoln a great place for both residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Ursula Lidbetter, CEO of Lincolnshire Co-op said: “It’s been a fascinating project to look at historic photos, and research the history of these buildings, to inform the planning of their restoration.

“Working in partnership with City of Lincoln Council and Historic England has brought together funding and expertise to secure the future of these special buildings in the city for us all to enjoy.”