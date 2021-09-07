‘It’s not big or clever’ villagers fed up with dawn exhaust popper

Exhausted residents are reaching the end of their tether

Frustration is growing over an unsolicited alarm call in a Lincoln village, and locals are pleading with the driver of a ‘pop and bang’ exhaust to be considerate.

People living in Harby say the regular sound of a loud vehicle exhaust at around 7.20am is becoming a tiresome nuisance.

One villager, who asked not to be named, contacted The Lincolnite in an exasperated attempt to appeal to their dawn disrupter.

“I have a message for you,” they said. “While you think it’s big and clever to sit at temporary traffic lights in the village with launch control engaged, popping and banging at 7.23am, I can assure you you are the only one who is impressed.

“There are small children and elderly people living in the village and none of them appreciate it.”

The current legal noise limit for cars is 74 decibels. It is illegal to modify a car’s exhaust system to make it noisier than the level at which it passed type approval with.

Local councils have limited powers when it comes to tackling road traffic noise, and it may not constitute a statutory nuisance, so those affected hope that a local news appeal will help them spread the message.

In addition, villagers shared concerns over safety: “This and several other ‘pop and bang map’ [drivers] come flying through the village […] and they are going to cause an accident, not to mention the disturbance.”