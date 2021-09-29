Jack Dee brings live tour to Lincoln and Scunthorpe
Returning after COVID postponements
Comedian Jack Dee is bringing his new tour ‘Off The Telly’ to Lincoln and Scunthorpe this autumn.
‘Off The Telly’ is Jack’s first live stand-up tour in six years. The tour began back in 2019 before having to be put on pause due to COVID, but he is back on the road soon with rescheduled and brand new dates extending into autumn 2022.
Jack will perform at Lincoln’s Engine Shed on Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27. There are very limited tickets left for the Friday, but still plenty available for the Saturday priced at £25.30 – buy tickets here.
The much-loved comedian will also take his tour to Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall on Saturday, November 6. Tickets are priced at £26.55 and can be purchased online here.
Jack said: “In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in.”
The 60-year-old last toured a solo stand-up show in 2012. This was followed by the release of his sixth stand-up DVD for Universal Pictures (UK) – ‘Jack Dee So What? Live’.
Most recently, he starred in two series of ITV sitcom Bad Move. He has also appeared in three series of BBC sitcoms Josh and Channel 4’s Power Monkeys, as well as continuing to host the BBC Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.
Jack will also release his brand new book ‘What Is Your Problem’ this October, which sees him take life’s biggest dilemmas and answer them with his unique and very professional advice.