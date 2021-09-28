Lincoln Boultham Park promises amazing plants light show

Lincoln’s Boultham Park will be one of three locations celebrating Lincolnshire’s plants with special light shows next month as part of the National Lottery funded LoveLincsPlants project.

Trees will be lit up and art work will be projected as people are invited to see the recently restored Boultham Park like never before with a free evening light show between 6pm and 8pm on Saturday, October 2.

During these events in Lincoln, Boston and Horncastle 30 artworks created by the public will be projected onto a large screen and accompanied with music by Sinfonia Viva.

The 30 winning artworks were chosen from more than 130 submissions, representing some of the county’s most inspirational plants including Sir Isaac Newton’s iconic apple tree at Woolsthorpe Manor.

There will also be a light parade by the year five pupils at Sir Francis Hill, as well as music from Sinfonia Viva at the event.

Hot food will be available from DirtyRoots and the Boultham Park cafe.

The light shows are being orchestrated by the Different Light Collective. The event will also take place between 6pm and 8.30pm at St Botolph’s Church in Boston on Friday, October 8.

A light show will be projected at Boston’s iconic building – The Stump. Alongside the light show, there will also be illuminations in the church and an opportunity to meet the people behind the project, while the cafe will also be open.

The show can also be enjoyed from the wildflower meadow at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust headquarters at Banovallum House in Horncastle between 6pm and 9pm on Saturday, October 9. It is advised that there is no parking so to park in town.

In addition, the Sir Joseph Banks Centre Museum will be open to visitors from 10am-9pm and there will be an exhibition of the Lincspirational Plant Artworks.

Alongside the artwork being showcased at these events, haikus inspired by plants and written by children will also be projected.

All 130 artworks submitted as part of the project will be available to buy via an online auction. The 30 winning pieces start at £40 and other entrant artwork from £20, with the auction running from October 1 to 31.

Money raised from the sale will help fund nature’s recovery in Lincolnshire. It will help the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust create wildflower rich habitats across the county.

Aidan Neary, LoveLincsPlants Project Officer, said: “It’s been a privilege to celebrate the joy of plants with volunteers across Lincolnshire.

“Together we have created a new scientific archive of pressed plants and introduced a new generation to the world of botany. This light show of art, poetry and music celebrates all that we have achieved”.